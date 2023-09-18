Travel: You can live in Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados Loop Barbados

‘Sonia Ville’, Rihanna’s childhood home in Rihanna Drive, Westbury, St Michael, could be your Airbnb in Barbados for USD$71 per night.

Did you know?

The bungalow was featured last week in Puma’s promotional campaign for the latest drop from the Fenty X Puma collaboration and it put the spot light once more on ‘RiRi’s home’ in Rihanna Drive.

Well, on airbnb.com, the two bedroom, one bathroom residence has a 4.83 rating and almost 30 reviews.

Not every person can claim to have lived in a global pop star’s home, and that experience is what this house gives you

In the verified description by the host Sonia, it says, ‘True fact: “Popstar Rihanna” lived in this house between the ages of 5-16 before becoming famous.The house is located on “Rihanna Drive” Formerly Westbury New Rd.This cozy and charming bungalow is quite a vibe and unique experience!’

With the heat and high temperatures Barbados is experiencing, Sonia made sure to stress that the house also has ac and many fans.

In recent months, the house has been fenced in, but the well known ‘Music of the Sun’ emblem is still accessible to fans who are simply passing by and wish to cop a photo of what they affectionately call ‘Rihanna’s home’.

The fence may be for safety purposes or privacy, but from the reviews it seems each guest expects the numerous visits as fans pull up in hired cars and taxis or on foot to snap selfies and group shots outside.

In the reviews, this month, September 2023, someone wrote:

Excellent location for walking around the capital. Safe area, nice neighbors, you can walk quietly around the area, Sonia and Allison are excellent Hostesses, they help you with whatever you need, the house is always visited by tourists who stop by to take photos at Rihanna’s house hahaha. I recommend this place , We had a great time

And in July 2023, another guest said:

Really enjoyed my stay at Sonia’s place. Not every person can claim to have lived in a global pop star’s home, and that experience is what this house gives you. It is also walking distance from the Kensington Oval for any cricket fans out there.The house was really clean and the neighbors were friendly. Never did I have any issues with the tourists who come to take pictures outside the house.Sonia was very responsive and proactive in making sure things were good during the stay. Definitely recommend this place to anyone considering visiting Barbados

But the common thread in almost all the reviews is – ‘It was fun to stay at Rihanna’s childhood home.’

If this pique’s your interest now, check availability before getting too excited, because Loop noticed many dates are already taken in advance, even in December.