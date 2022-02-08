Travel Tuesday – Where can Bajans not go or go vaxxed or unvaxxed | Loop Barbados

Four countries are open to Barbadians whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, while 159 countries are open with restrictions and 63 countries are closed as of February 8, 2022, according to travel site Kayak.com.

So where can Bajans travel to without needing a COVID vaccine and and without a testing requirement?

Kayak.com has listed Mexico, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica as open and all of these countries have over 64 per cent of their citizens vaccinated.

On closer inspection however, some have other requirements.

Mexico

Mexico is open to travelers regardless of their vaccination status.

A COVID-19 test and a quarantine are not required. However, travelers are required to complete the Health Declaration Form and scan the QR code it generates on arrival.

Dominican Republic

Travelers do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival to enter the Dominican Republic. Travelers may be required to take a COVID-19 breath test at random on arrival.

Passengers who present a vaccination card no less than 3 weeks after the last dose was placed or a negative PCR test was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in the Dominican Republic will be exempted from the random test.

El Salvador

Most travelers can enter El Salvador, but there are restrictions.

Travelers may be required to present a valid vaccination certificate to enter specific events.

Costa Rica

Travelers who are going to Costa Rica are not required to provide a negative PCR test result or undergo a quarantine. However, they are required to present a return flight ticket upon arrival in the country.

From January 21, 2022 to March 7, 2022, commercial establishments may require travelers to present their proof of vaccination for them to enter their establishments. Travelers may present either their proof of vaccination via the QR code generated through their Health Pass or the physical card provided to them when they were vaccinated.

Unvaccinated tourists, tourists with incomplete vaccination and tourists administered with vaccines other than Moderna, PfizerBioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Covaxin, or Janssen will need to present a travel insurance that covers lodging and medical expenses in case of contracting COVID-19. The required medical insurance should have a guaranteed $50,000 for medical expenses and $2,000 for lodging expenses. Costa Rican citizens, tourists under the age of 18 and tourists vaccinated with approved vaccines in Costa Rica are exempt from presenting a health insurance.

Countries with restrictions

Kayak.com says, these borders are open to visitors who are fully vaccinated, and/or can provide a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result, and/or will quarantine upon arrival.

Closed countries

Borders are closed – only citizens, residents returning home, or people in other special circumstances may enter.

However, Grenada was on this list. But on closer inspection it was noted that Grenada simply has very, very specific requirements that must be completed to qualify for entry.

With less than 40 per cent of their citizens vaccinated, Grenada is asking that all travelers have a printed or electronic copy Pure Safe Travel Certificate. The application must be submitted no later than 48 hours prior to the date of travel.

Travelers are required to have a confirmed reservation at an Approved Accommodation or Apply for Home Quarantine at least 7 days prior to travel. Home Quarantine requests are made via the Pure Safe Travel portal.

Travelers must download contact tracing app “Ronatrac Mobile App” and register prior to travel, the app is not available for iPhone users yet, and they are currently exempt from this requirement.