Travel Tuesday: Barbados ranks 5 in top destinations for scenic drives Loop Barbados

Barbados has rounded out the Top 5 destinations in the world for scenic rides in 2022 according to one travel site.

Just about 140,065 DiscoverCars.com customers rated destinations they visited and drove in to determine the best destinations for scenic drives around the world in 2022.

Here’s the list of the Top 5 destinations:

Ivalo, FinlandInverness, UKVictoria, SeychellesRovaniemi, FinlandBridgetown, Barbados

Back in 2019, Gran Canaria (Canary Islands, Spain) took the number 1 spot.

According to Discovercars.com, road trips can provide excitement and adventure in a whole host of ways. Whether it’s a cross-country drive or taking in a city or town for the first time, it can feel liberating to explore a new area with friends or family. More than 140,000 tourists from across the world rated the best scenic routes for driving, based on their own experiences.