Travel Tuesday: 7 Things Caribbean grandmothers think you MUST pack Loop Barbados

Whether you’re a seasoned flyer or this is your first flight, a Caribbean grandmother won’t let the wheels get off ground without making sure you have all the things she believes are essential.

No joke!

She will call or be at the airport running down her checklist while you’re checking-in.

1. Vicks

Did you pack Vicks vapor rub just in case you get sick. The change in weather nuh good for you. Keep yuh chest covered too.

2. Panadol

Walk with the medications you know in case where you’re going does not have your familiar brand. Gran will send you with multisymptom drowsy and non-drowsy, red, blue and black Panadols, just in case.

3. Cotton wool

Put cotton wool in your ears on the plane so that they won’t hurt. “Earache ain’t nuttin tuh play with!” They will have you looking like you’re trying to get water out of your ear on the plane while others stare in confusion, unless they have a Caribbean grandmother, then they nod, cause they be knowing the struggle.

Related Article

4. A towel

It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a hotel or Airbnb, in fact, sometimes it doesn’t even matter if you’re travelling to visit family, Caribbean grandmothers will recommend you pack a towel. And they are so smart, they’ll say just lay it flat at the bottom in case something spill to protect your clothes.

5. Alcoladol, Shilling Oil, Inhaler

Grandmothers want to know that if you are out and about overseas doing road and shopping till you drop, that you have something to revive you, God forbid you feel faint or catch dark eyes. They be so worried you “faint out” alone in some mall or on some random street. Help them sleep peaceful and pack the Pax inhaler nuh. Oh goshhhh!

6. Band-aid

Pack some plaster. You never know when you will get a cut or scratch or scrape. And before you can argue, she shuts you down with or to put at the back of your foot, your heel when de new shoes rubbing. See that? That last reason will have you packing a box.

7. Cash

In this day and age when some grandchildren would love to hop on a flight and go solo travel or girls trip or business trip with only plastic – debit and credit cards, that’s a no-no for granny. Caribbean grandmothers need to know you have some bills in your purse, and few more stashed in your secret bag. They say cash is still King “and next minute the machine or card doan wuk, what you gine do?”

So just add the piece of ribbon she gave you to your bag unless your bag is a bright unique piece of luggage and you’re off to enjoy yourself on vacation or between work obligations.