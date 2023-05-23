Travel Tuesday: 5 Drinks to try in Barbados Loop Barbados

There are some drinks that you must sip and try if ever in Barbados.

It makes no sense coming all the way to the Gem of the Caribbean to drink Coca Cola and Mojitos. When you come to the 246, try to drink like a Bajan.

Here are five (5) drinks you should try:

Plus

A pineapple glucose drink. Fun Fact: Many Bajans do not realise that it has in pineapple. Believe it or not – We are sure this is Rihanna’s favourite drink from home.

Tiger Malt

It’s not as sweet as malts from other countries and brands, it’s more bitter, but it’s best served beastly cold.

Mauby

It’s not just a soca song. It’s made from the bark of the tree, add sugar, some essence, water of course and those are the basics. People spice it up as they please. Note: Some people prefer their mauby bitter-bitter, while others love their sweet and dandy.

Rum

Barbados really is the home of rum. Try our rums – Mount Gay XO, Doorly’s, Plantation, E.S.A. Field and more. Note – Get a rum sour.

Lemonade

Get lemonade in Barbados, but at your own risk. Barbados’ lemonade will spoil you forever. There is no going back to crystals or anything after trying our lemonade. What’s the trick? First, it’s made with limes! Pick limes straight from the tree, squeeze the juice into the cup and even put in some of the pulp and add some room temp water. Stir it and add sugar, let the sugar melt and then add some cold water. There are the vanilla essence lovers versus the Angostura lovers, but either slaps.

Tip: If you drop the halves of the lime into your jug for a little more flavour, remove them before putting your jug in the fridge, if not the rind or peel will make it taste bitter.

Happy drinking!