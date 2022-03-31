Travel protocols continue to change in the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

Entry protocols are constantly being updated across the Caribbean as COVID-19 numbers fall.

With the Summer fast approaching, many islands are opening back up and resuming their Summer events thus making it essential for visitors to have an easier entry.

Please check the destination websites of your intended island/islands to ensure you are up to speed with all requirements.

Here are the latest updates.

Anguilla

As of April 1, all fully vaccinated travellers to Anguilla who are 18 years and older will no longer need to apply for permission to enter the island via the travel portal at IvisitAnguilla.com.

They will still need to present evidence of full vaccination status with an approved vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test; that is an NAA/PCR/RNA test taken within 3 days of travel or a rapid antigen test was taken within two days of travel. This information must be presented to the aircraft, ship, agent or fixed-based operator.

The arrival testing will be discontinued for persons who have been fully vaccinated within the last six months, and for persons who have taken a booster dose where completion of the primary series (full vaccination) occurred six months or more prior to arrival; a valid negative test result must be presented pre-arrival.

Vaccinated adults and minors, who were fully vaccinated with a complete primary course more than 6 months prior to arrival, but have not had a booster dose, are still considered fully vaccinated and will not need to apply for entry via the portal. They shall, however, be subject to testing on arrival, at their own expense and a valid negative prearrival test result must be presented. The testing fee is US$50.

Unvaccinated visitors under 18 years old are only permitted to enter Anguilla if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated travellers. It should be noted that the exemption for pregnant women is removed given that several COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for use in pregnancy.

Persons arriving in Anguilla without the appropriate documentation (proof of vaccination and test results) will be required to return to their country of origin; and if it is not possible to return, they shall complete arrival and exit tests, and quarantine for five days at their own expense. Each visitor that is allowed to quarantine shall pay the Government of Anguilla a fee of USD$200 in addition to any fines for unapproved entry.

Unvaccinated visitors who have been granted a medical exemption will be required to apply on the entry portal, test on arrival, quarantine for five days and receive a negative test result to exit quarantine. Accordingly, the fee is USD$100 per person.

For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com.

Grenada

From April 4, travellers to Grenada will no longer be required to take a COVID-19 test, be vaccinated, quarantine upon arrival, or fill out a Health Declaration Form. The country’s mask mandate will also be dropped on April 4.

Dominica

With immediate effect, travellers to Dominica by air or sea can submit a PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test result from a test taken within 72 hours of arrival and complete a health questionnaire online before arrival.

Upon arrival in Dominica, fully vaccinated travellers shall be medically cleared after documents have been validated. For unvaccinated travellers, the protocols for disembarkation remain unchanged. Therefore, unvaccinated travellers must take a rapid antigen test and proceed to a Safe in Nature-certified property for at least five days.

All other protocols for unvaccinated protocols remain unchanged.

St Kitts and Nevis

Effective Friday, April 1, all international visitors arriving by Air may show proof of either a negative COVID-19 antigen test or a negative RT-PCR test to enter the Federation. Antigen tests must be taken within 24 hours prior to arrival; RT-PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. This is a revision of the previous requirement, which only allowed for RT-PCR tests.

Only fully vaccinated visitors may visit St. Kitts and Nevis. Exceptions are in place for children under 18 as well as citizens, residents and returning nationals of the Federation. Children ages 11 and under who are accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians take the vaccination status of their parents. Unvaccinated children ages 12-17 must test upon arrival and vacation in a place with all family members while awaiting test results.

For all the Travel Protocols and Requirements remaining in place for the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, including the submission of negative test results, please visit https://www.stkittstourism.kn/travel-requirements.

Trinidad and Tobago

All Travellers (including minors) must submit a negative PCR test result or negative Antigen Test Result. This test should have been taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

Fully vaccinated Nationals (Citizen or Permanent Resident) will be required to upload their vaccination card as proof that they are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated with no symptoms of COVID-19 will not be required to go into quarantine and will not need to be re-tested.

Travellers may use the TTravel Pass to finalise their travel arrangements and should keep a printed or electronic copy of the TTravel Pass and their negative PCR or NEGATIVE Antigen test results with their ticket and passport to check-in and board the flight.

Unvaccinated non-nationals are not allowed entry.

For more information visit HERE