Transport Minister: Uber to operate under government taxi regulations, rates

Minister of Transport and Works Santia Bradshaw has confirmed that Uber will be required to operate under the same regulations that govern all other taxi and rideshare services in Barbados.

Speaking in response to questions from the media, Bradshaw said that under local law, only registered taxis with the required permits are allowed to provide taxi services, including those operating through rideshare applications.

She added that the use of personal vehicles to provide Uber services is not permitted and emphasised that all service providers must comply with the government-approved taxi fare rates.