barbados-gazette-logo
Talks between BCC and NUPW end without agreement Chaos as Kenyans view body of former Prime Minister Bajan triathlon to welcome all comers PM Mottley pays tribute to veteran broadcaster Doug Hoyte One moment, please... Embrace what we claim to enjoy, says Caddle
Local News

Transport Minister: Uber to operate under government taxi regulations, rates

18 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Santia Bradshaw sharing her story as a cancer survivor before
a gathering of other survivors and relatives of those lost to the disease.
(Picture by Reco Moore.)

Share post:

Minister of Transport and Works Santia Bradshaw has confirmed that Uber will be required to operate under the same regulations that govern all other taxi and rideshare services in Barbados.

Speaking in response to questions from the media, Bradshaw said that under local law, only registered taxis with the required permits are allowed to provide taxi services, including those operating through rideshare applications.

She added that the use of personal vehicles to provide Uber services is not permitted and emphasised that all service providers must comply with the government-approved taxi fare rates.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

06 October 2025

Full free movement ‘legally sound’

17 October 2025

Temporary one-way traffic on Rihanna Drive from October 22

07 October 2025

Man charged with unlawful disposal of two bodies

04 October 2025

Car rental levy now starts Oct 15