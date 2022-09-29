Transport Board warns of bus delays Loop Barbados

Due to the inclement weather, commuters will be experiencing bus delays.

The Transport Board issued a notice this afternoon warning the traveling public of reduced service due to the increased traffic during peak times, road works and transport times as a result of the inclement weather across the island.

“Based on our experiences during this week, delays are expected on our evening peak and late night services today, Thursday, September 29, 2022 and Friday, September 30, 2022 as a result of the increased travel times resulting in buses returning to their respective terminals later than scheduled,” the issued statement said.

The travelling public is advised to take note and plan accordingly.

The Transport Board has apologised for the inconvenience.