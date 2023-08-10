Transport Board rebukes unlawful actions by TAP operators Loop Barbados

Operators of the Transport Augmentation Programme (TAP) have received a stern warning following reports that commuters over the age of 65 and school children were charged bus fare.

While urging communities to know their rights, chief operations officer of the Transport Board Lynda Holder stressed that persons over the age of 65 years and children in uniform are exempt from paying on board TAP vehicles.

She further emphasised that it was against the rules of the Transport Board for persons to be charged based on the number of packages they take on board.

Holder explained the Transport Board was informed that some TAP operators were unlawfully charging persons over 65 years of age and students in uniform.

She explained that by law, persons in these categories are allowed to travel free of charge on board any public service vehicle operated by the Transport Board once a valid identification card is produced. In addition, members of The Barbados Police Service along with staff of the Transport Board are also allowed to ride free of charge on TAP vehicles, once they produce the relevant identification.

“The TAP operator is supposed to take note of the commuters on their way bills, submit this information to the Transport Board and then we, in turn, will invoice the relevant ministries,” Holder disclosed.

Commuters have also complained about being charged for the number of packages that they take on the bus to which the chief operations officer contended is against the rules and policies of the Transport Board.

“What we ask passengers to do, out of consideration for the size of the vehicle, [is] that they be considerate to their fellow travellers, and if you have more than two or three packages, you find a way of storing them closer to you to allow other persons to be able to access either the seats or passageway for safe travel,” she said.