Transport Board conducting internal investigations Loop Barbados

The Transport Board will be conducting internal investigations into the issues that led to the January 23 strike.

General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union (BWU), Toni Moore reported “significant progress” on several key issues that led to the industrial action.

Moore said there were “intense negotiations” with the Transport Board’s Board of Management, following a meeting held at the BWU Solidarity House headquarters Thursday morning.

“The Executive Council is pleased that arising out of the meeting, we have made significant progress with respect to the health and safety concerns which were raised on January 23. These concerns related to length of routes, the age-old issue of determining the placements of waste stations or toilet stops along routes and the obligation of the Board to have a functioning health and safety committee to ensure matters such as these and others do not have to escalate beyond the local level.

“We are very pleased at the Board’s openness and response to issues and we look forward to receiving at our next meeting a clear outline of action points that the Board will commit to undertaking,” she said.

Several matters were highlighted, including acting appointments, roles and functions of jobs within the organisation, and health and safety issues.

The BWU head said the organisation will pointedly focus on the human resources challenges. She revealed that a vast majority of the workers have petitioned for their weekly wages to be converted to monthly.

“As it stands now, as a weekly pay worker, they work under an arrangement which does not permit them to retire without penalty before the age of 67,” Moore explained.

She expressed that she hoped for a full response from the Board of Management on the victimisation, discrimination and favouritism which led to the work stoppage two and a half weeks ago.

“At a follow up meeting with is expected to be held between the parties within the next two weeks, we hope to have more structure around the proposed solution and to have the Board’s full response to the human resources and management missteps and bungles that create issues surrounding seniority, favouritism and unfairness,” the BWU general secretary said.

Moore added: “The chairman has taken that a clear and full position will be given and it is hoped that with this response expected from the Board that we will see matters being further advanced towards full resolution.”