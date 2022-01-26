Transparency Int’l CPI: Barbados second least corrupt CARICOM country | Loop Barbados

Transparency International has ranked Barbados the second least corrupt country in CARICOM and in the Caribbean region, with a score of 65 out of 100 and a ranking of 29th out of 180 countries.

Least corrupt is CARICOM member state The Bahamas.

The Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is regarded as the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and business people.

The data sources used to compile the CPI consider issues such as bribery, diversion of public funds, officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences, and the ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector among others.

Transparency International lamented that two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 CPI revealed that corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide. It offered, for the first time, a comprehensive look at a decade of corruption.

“Overall, the CPI shows that control of corruption has stagnated or worsened in 86 per cent of countries over the last decade,” said a section of the report.

Jamaica remains firmly among countries where corruption is deemed to be pervasive, according to the CPI ranking.

In fact, Jamaica slipped one place from 69th in 2020, to 70th in the latest rankings. This makes Jamaica the fifth most corrupt country in the Caribbean behind Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica retains its score of 44 on the CPI.

Based on the index, a score of zero is considered to be highly corrupt while 100 is regarded as very clean.

For the period 2012 to 2021, Jamaica’s CPI ranged between 38 and 44.

How other Caribbean countries are ranked:

The Bahamas

Rank: 30th

Score: 64

Barbados

Rank: 29th

Score: 65

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Rank: 39th

Score: 59

Dominica

Rank: 45th

Score: 55

St Lucia

Rank: 42nd

Score: 56

Grenada

Rank: 52nd

Score: 53

Cuba

Rank: 64th

Score: 46

Jamaica

Rank: 70th

Score: 44

Guyana

Rank: 87th

Score: 39

Trinidad and Tobago

Rank: 82nd

Score: 41

Dominican Republic

Rank: 128th

Score: 30

Haiti

Rank: 164th

Score: 20