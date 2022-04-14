Training up! CARIFTA athletes, coaches see the positives of COVID | Loop Barbados

Many people are consumed by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some members of the sporting world are confessing that some good came out of the last two years in their opinion.

Geared up for CARIFTA 2022, coaches and athletes across two disciplines have told Loop News that COVID was not the curse that people say, to some extent.

Head coach for the track team, which landed safely in Jamaica, Ramon Armstrong said:

“COVID has been a blessing at times, really allowed us to spend some time and work on our smaller that we don’t usually get to work on because of a lot of the competitions… so persons had time to go to the drawing board.”

Sprinter, 18-year-old Rickyla Fagan agreed to some extent sharing that “I think COVID would have made me worked a lot harder.”

Over at the Aquatic Centre pool, with the swimming portion of CARIFTA happening locally in Barbados, Loop caught up with the Assistant Swim Team Coach for Barbados’ CARIFTA 2022 team, Aisha Norville, who weighed in on the topic of COVID’s impact on the swimmers.

She shared:

“During COVID I think that we were fortunate in that we were one of the few sports to have been able to continue training…I think we were able to train a lot more in comparison to other Caribbean islands.”

She said that swimming training was only impacted by the lockdown periods and the ashfall.

Meanwhile, returning to CARIFTA for one last time to represent Barbados, Kai Trotman told Loop that COVID meant he could train twice a day with online school, “so I guess it was better swimming-wise.”

Eighteen U-17 and U-20 track and field athletes and six officials departed Barbados for the 876 this week. The games will happen in Jamaica. While Barbados’ swim team comprises 25 athletes from age 11 to 18, and they have the “home pool” advantage as the 2022 CARIFTA Swimming and Open Water Championships will be hosted by Barbados.