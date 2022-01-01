Training starts! Over 500 polling stations for Elections 2022 | Loop Barbados

Due to COVID-19 there will be some 541 polling stations manned by electoral officers and supported by individuals enforcing guidelines for safety.

This news was shared by the Supervisor of elections, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) Angela Taylor as she spoke to the media during a morning press conference via Zoom today, January 1, 2022, and assured the public that “we have made every provision for ensuring that the COVID-19 protocols are complied with.”

She said that the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit has provided a document with the stipulations and requirements for Nomination Day, Special Day, Polling Day and the Count afterwards as well as to govern “every election activity”.

Training of electoral clerks and officers commenced today at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey at 10 am and are expected to run until 4pm or 4:30 pm.

Taylor said:

“Our election preparations are on point. We here at the EBC start to prepare for General Elections two and a half years after the last one so we had already started our preparations and we have just accelerated.

“I can assure you that our team of election workers are in place. The list of returning officers and election clerks were posted yesterday… and we are ready for Nomination Day. We have a team of persons working this weekend.”

She said that supplies are ready for the nominees and the list of nomination day centres have been published too.

Taylor said that the only difference between this elections and any others is the fact that we are in a pandemic.

“And we have taken a number of steps and measures to ensure that we comply with the COVID-19 protocols… We also have a separate team for COVID-19 matters so that we have enough persons at polling stations to take the temperatures, to sanitise the hands of voters, to ensure that voters are social distancing, to sanitise the polling booth after persons have voted. We will be training that staff as well.”

Numbers at the polling stations have also been reduced in attempt to prevent mass gathering as much as possible.

“We have reduced as far as possible the numbers so that we have fewer persons attending each polling station.”