Traffic management for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
T20 World Cup

A special event will be staged at Holbourn Junction on Saturday, June 29.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

The finals of the ICC Cricket Men’s T-20 World Cup will be held today, Saturday, June 29, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

A special event will also be held in the environs of Holborn Circle on the same date. As a result of this event, persons are advised that there will be a number of traffic changes on the day.

Traffic Diversions

The Mighty Grynner Highway 

On Saturday, June 29, 2024 between 11:30 am and 9:00pm, known as the relevant date and time, no vehicular traffic will be permitted to travel onto the sections of road known as, Holborn Circle and Prescod Boulevard.During the relevant date and time, all vehicular traffic travelling along The Mighty Grynner Highway towards Bridgetown will be diverted at the junction with Exmouth Gap, to travel along Westbury road or Goodland main road, St Michael. During the relevant date and time, Park and Ride shuttle buses will be allowed to travel along The Mighty Grynner Highway to its junction with Rihanna Drive where they will be diverted to make U- turn onto the north bound traffic lane to travel in the opposite direction.

Elsie Payne Roundabout

During the relevant period, no vehicular traffic will be permitted to travel onto Prescod Boulevard road from the Elsie Payne roundabout.During the relevant period, only authorized PSVs will be allowed to park on the compound of the Central Purchasing Department and only right turns are permitted on their exit of Central Purchasing Department.Authorized PSVs will be allowed to exit The Central Purchasing Compound at the rear gate onto The Mighty Grynner Highway.

Wharf Road: Two way traffic

From 6am until 9pm on the relevant date, Wharf Road from its junction with Bridge Street to its junction with Prince Alfred Street, St. Michael will be used to accommodate traffic in both directions (one lane in each direction). This change will be highlighted and delineated with use of retro-reflective signs and cones.As with other match days, Lakes Folly will experience higher volumes of traffic leaving the city, motorists can travel through Lakes Folly, to Mason Hall Street, to Baxters Road and then to points north and east.

Routed Public Service Vehicles

Public Service Vehicles which include President Kennedy Drive on their routes must now all leave Princess Alice/Cheapside Terminals via Lakes Folly and return to the Princess Alice/Cheapside Terminal via Baxters Road/Tudor Street/Chapel Street.

Police Officers will also be deployed on the day, to assist with all traffic management.

