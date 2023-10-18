Traffic lights at Combermere to be activated Loop Barbados

The new controlled pedestrian signalised traffic lights, which were recently installed outside the Combermere School by the Electronic Unit of the Ministry of the Ministry of Transport Works and Water Resources, will be activated on Monday, October 23. Until then, the lights will remain on flash mode.

Motorists are asked to be aware of the new signalised crossings. When activated, pedestrians will be able to press the traffic signal’s button when they wish to cross the road. The light will then turn red for motorists to stop, and the walk signal will be highlighted for pedestrians to cross.

The new controlled pedestrian traffic lights have been installed to improve pedestrian safety within the school zone especially during peak school traffic hours.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to pay attention to the new lights and take the necessary precaution.