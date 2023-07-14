Traffic changes in place for Sir Lloyd’s State Funeral Loop Barbados

Police have issued several changes from 11am today, Friday, July 14, to accommodate the funeral service of the late former prime minister Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford.

All road users must comply with the directions given by any member of The Barbados Police Service stationed along the route from Hindsbury to Speightstown.

See below:

The state funeral of the late Honourable Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford KA., J.P., Former Prime Minister of Barbados will be held at The St. Peter’s Parish Church on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:30pm.

The Interment will follow at the St. James Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Holetown, St James.

The following temporary traffic arrangements will be put in place to facilitate this solemn event:

PARAMOUNT FUNERAL HOME TO BATTALEYS ROUND-A-BOUT, ST PETER. The procession will depart Paramount Funeral Home, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael at 11:15am, proceed onto Bank Hall Cross Road, Eagle Hall, Black Rock Main Road to Frank Walcott round-a-bout (bottom of University Hill), onto Highway 1 to Battaleys, St Peter.

As the cortege advances the roadways will be reopened.

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES:

Speightstown:

The following roads will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12:15 pm: Queens Street, Church Street, Orange Street, Sand Street at its junction with Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter.

Queens Street from its junction with Goddings Alley, Orange Street to its junction with Major Walk will be closed for the duration of the Church Service.

At 1:30 pm the following roads will be reopened:

Queens Street at the round-a-bout with its junction with Highway 1 and Church Street. Traffic will be diverted onto Goddings Alley at its junction with Queens Street.

Closure of Roads along Highway 1:

There will be temporary road closures between Porters Road/ Westmoreland junction along Highway 1 via Holetown to Molyneux Road. Cemetery Lane to its junction with old Molyneux Road to its junction with Bennett’s Road will be closed for the duration of the interment.

The section of road on Highway 1 between Porters/Westmoreland junction and Molyneux Road will be re-opened as the interment commences.

General

No vehicles shall be allowed to park or remain stationary along the above mentioned roadways.

Police officers will be posted at strategic intersections along the route of the procession in order to assist with traffic flows and to enforce traffic restrictions. However, the roads will be re-opened as the procession progresses; there will be no prolonged wait time.

The General Public is asked to note that they can anticipate traffic congestion, delays and disruption to regular traffic flows and therefore we are asking for their cooperation when the procession is passing.

The Barbados Police Service apologizes for the anticipated traffic flow disruptions and thank the public for their cooperation in this matter. Please be guided accordingly.