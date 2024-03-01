Traffic changes for Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2024 Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to inform the public that due to the Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2024 being held at the Historic Garrison Savannah on Saturday, March 2, general vehicular traffic flow on the Garrison Road will be restricted to one way only, from Dalkeith towards Hastings, with motorists keeping the Savannah to their right at all times. However, public service vehicles will have normal access.

NO PARKING:

Vehicles will not be allowed to park or remain stationary on the following roads except for the purpose of setting down or picking up passengers:

· Garrison Road, Garrison Hill, Dalkeith Road, Dalkeith Hill, Dayrells Road, Bay Street and Hastings Road.

PARKING:

Parking is permitted on the grass areas on the circumference of the Savannah but not on sidewalks.

NB: No parking will be allowed in front of any area along the track designated for entry of horses or vehicles onto the Savannah.

DROP OFF ZONE:

There will be a drop off zone in the area of the Grand Stand for members of the public who need to set down persons. A police officer will be on site to assist the public, which will help to avoid congestion and for added safety.

Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.