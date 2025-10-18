Traffic changes for Oistins We Gathering jump

Motorists are being advised of several traffic changes in Oistins, Christ Church, this Saturday, October 17, 2025, as the National Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with We Gathering Christ Church, hosts a night-time concert and street party along Oistins Main Road.

The Barbados Police Service has announced that the adjustments will take effect from 5:40 p.m. until the close of the event at 10:30 p.m.

During that period, Oistins Main Road will be closed from its junction with Oistins Hill to the junction of Keizer Hill and Thornbury Hill.

Transport Board buses and public service vehicles will be allowed to continue along Oistins Road to their respective destinations. Persons doing business in the Oistins Fish Market will also be permitted to access the area; however, on exiting, they must turn right onto Oistins Road.

Motorists travelling east from Maxwell Road will be required to turn left at Oistins Hill, make a right onto Church Hill, and continue onto Thornbury Road. Those heading west from Keizer Hill towards Oistins must turn right at the junction of Thornbury Hill and Oistins Road, before turning left onto Church Hill and continuing along Canevale Road.

Parking or stopping will not be permitted on Oistins Road, Oistins Hill, Church Hill Road, or Thornbury Road, except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

Anyone who contravenes these traffic restrictions or fails to comply with the directions of a police officer in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or imprisonment for up to three months.

The restrictions will not apply to emergency vehicles belonging to the Barbados Police Service, Barbados Fire Service, Barbados Defence Force, or other emergency response units. Police officers will be on duty to assist with traffic management throughout the event.

The Barbados Police Service has thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience the traffic changes may cause.