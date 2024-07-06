Traffic changes for Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Traffic changes for Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

Saturday Jul 06

26°C
Barbados News

The event is being held for the third time in Bridgetown and is scheduled to begin at 3pm and conclude at about 10pm.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising the public that today, Saturday, July 6, 2024, the annual Crop Over Festival officially commences with the “The Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes and Anniversary Calypso Tent”. 

The event is being held for the third time in Bridgetown and is scheduled to begin at 3pm and conclude at about 10pm. 

As a result of this event, there will be a number of traffic changes on the day.

Parade

A parade will assemble at the Pelican Village and will proceed via Princess Alice Highway, Hincks Street, McGregor Street, Broad Street Trafalgar Street, Bridge Street, Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge, Probyn Street and terminating at Golden Square Freedom Park.

Parking

Today, July 6, 2024 between 2pm and 10pm, no person shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on any of the following roads except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

 High StreetRoebuck StreetMarhill StreetPalmetto StreetUpper Wharf RoadLower Broad StreetFairchild StreetProbyn StreetBay Street

Road Closure

Today, July 6, 2024 between 2pm and 10pm, the following roads shall be closed to all vehicular traffic except those vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee:

Bay Street from its junction with Jemmotts Lane, to its junction with Fairchild Street and Lower Bay Street shall be closed to all vehicular traffic.Probyn Street from its junction with Fairchild Street, to its junction with Lower Bay Street, shall be closed to all vehicular traffic (closed from 9pm yesterday, July 5, 2024, to accommodate the setup of tents/stalls).Trafalgar Street from its junction with High Street, to its junction with Bridge Street and Marhill Street shall be closed for the duration of the Opening Ceremony.Wharf Road from its junction with Bridge Street, shall be closed for the duration of the Opening Ceremony.Vehicular traffic travelling along River Road going towards Fairchild Street, shall turn right onto Nursery Drive.Vehicular traffic travelling along Bay Street going toward the City shall turn right onto Jemmotts Lane.Vehicular traffic travelling along Upper Fairchild Street going in westerly direction, shall turn right onto Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge.Vehicular traffic travelling along Broad Street going toward the National Heroes Square, shall turn Left onto High Street for the duration of the Opening Ceremony.

Parking

Taxis will not be permitted to park along the Wharf Road or Trafalgar Street. They will be permitted to park along Rickett Street. VIP’s will be allowed to park in the Parliament Yard. Technical personnel will be allowed to park in the Old National Insurance carpark Jessamy Lane.Artistes performing at the event, will be permitted to in the Bethel Methodist Church car park.Parking for patrons will be permitted in the public car parks throughout the City, Queen’s Park, Lower Bay Street, Rickett Street and Lower Roebuck Street.

Police Officers will also be deployed, to assist with all traffic management.

(TBPS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Residents experience gas outage; NPC issues statement

Barbados News

Juniors vying for a spot in Junior Monarch Finals

Sport

No. 1 Iga Swiatek loses in Wimbledon’s third round to Yulia Putintseva

More From

World News

See also

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico near Tulum

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico’s coast near the resort of Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power as it came ashore after leaving a trail of destructio

Barbados News

Police identify stabbing victim

He has been identified as 56-year-old Herbert Deare of Park Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Barbados News

Denisha’s love for soca

“I’m not giving up that easily and I’m hoping promoters will try switching things up to give newer faces a chance.”

Barbados News

Weather Report: Partly sunny

A ridge pattern will remain firmly in place across Barbados and the region.

Barbados News

Schools to close next Thursday for summer break

The last day of school for students will be Thursday, July 11, 2024, while for teachers it is Friday, July 12.

Barbados News

Barbados nominated for 2024 World Culinary Awards

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival has once again been nominated in the category of the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival.