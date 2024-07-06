Traffic changes for Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising the public that today, Saturday, July 6, 2024, the annual Crop Over Festival officially commences with the “The Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes and Anniversary Calypso Tent”.

The event is being held for the third time in Bridgetown and is scheduled to begin at 3pm and conclude at about 10pm.

As a result of this event, there will be a number of traffic changes on the day.

Parade

A parade will assemble at the Pelican Village and will proceed via Princess Alice Highway, Hincks Street, McGregor Street, Broad Street Trafalgar Street, Bridge Street, Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge, Probyn Street and terminating at Golden Square Freedom Park.

Parking

Today, July 6, 2024 between 2pm and 10pm, no person shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on any of the following roads except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

High StreetRoebuck StreetMarhill StreetPalmetto StreetUpper Wharf RoadLower Broad StreetFairchild StreetProbyn StreetBay Street

Road Closure

Today, July 6, 2024 between 2pm and 10pm, the following roads shall be closed to all vehicular traffic except those vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee:

Bay Street from its junction with Jemmotts Lane, to its junction with Fairchild Street and Lower Bay Street shall be closed to all vehicular traffic.Probyn Street from its junction with Fairchild Street, to its junction with Lower Bay Street, shall be closed to all vehicular traffic (closed from 9pm yesterday, July 5, 2024, to accommodate the setup of tents/stalls).Trafalgar Street from its junction with High Street, to its junction with Bridge Street and Marhill Street shall be closed for the duration of the Opening Ceremony.Wharf Road from its junction with Bridge Street, shall be closed for the duration of the Opening Ceremony.Vehicular traffic travelling along River Road going towards Fairchild Street, shall turn right onto Nursery Drive.Vehicular traffic travelling along Bay Street going toward the City shall turn right onto Jemmotts Lane.Vehicular traffic travelling along Upper Fairchild Street going in westerly direction, shall turn right onto Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge.Vehicular traffic travelling along Broad Street going toward the National Heroes Square, shall turn Left onto High Street for the duration of the Opening Ceremony.

Parking

Taxis will not be permitted to park along the Wharf Road or Trafalgar Street. They will be permitted to park along Rickett Street. VIP’s will be allowed to park in the Parliament Yard. Technical personnel will be allowed to park in the Old National Insurance carpark Jessamy Lane.Artistes performing at the event, will be permitted to in the Bethel Methodist Church car park.Parking for patrons will be permitted in the public car parks throughout the City, Queen’s Park, Lower Bay Street, Rickett Street and Lower Roebuck Street.

Police Officers will also be deployed, to assist with all traffic management.

(TBPS).