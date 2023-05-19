Traffic changes for Belleplaine section of Ermy Bourne Highway Loop Barbados

Traffic changes for Belleplaine section of Ermy Bourne Highway Loop Barbados
Road to be single lane until end of June

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

Motorists are advised that the Belleplaine, St Andrew section of the Ermy Bourne Highway will be converted to a single-lane until the end of June.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, announced the traffic changes will occur between 8 am and 5 pm due to excavation works.

“The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, in collaboration with it’s contractors Infra Construction Limited, is advising the public that excavation works will be carried out along the Ermy Bourne Highway, in the Belleplaine, St.Andrew area between the supermarket and the sand dunes.”

Persons in and around these areas are asked to follow the instructions of the traffic wardens and signs, and plan their travel routes accordingly.

The work is being done under the Road Rehabilitation and Improving Connectivity of Road Infastructure project, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.

