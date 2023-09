The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Barbados Police Service is informing the public of an oil spill along the Errol Barrow section of the ABC Highway, near the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI).

The exit of the JTC Ramsay (Bussa) Roundabout, which leads to the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has been cordoned off by police. The Rapid Response Team is presently on scene dealing with the matter.

Until the area is safe, motorists are asked to exercise caution, avoid the area and use an alternative route.