Traffic Alert: NPC conducting works in Bridgetown Loop Barbados

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) advises that reinstatement work will continue from King Williams Street to the traffic lights at Fairchild Street, Bridgetown, today, Thursday, November 9, from 6 pm to 6 am.

As a result, access to these roads will be restricted during the period.

Members of the public are asked to follow the instructions of the traffic wardens or use an alternative route if possible.

The NPC thanks the public for its patience as the Corporation continues to upgrade the network as part of the National Gas Mains Replacement Project.