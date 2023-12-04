Traffic Alert: Multiple vehicles involved in crash by Vallery Loop Barbados

Traffic Alert: Multiple vehicles involved in crash by Vallery Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Smash-up at junction of Vallery and the ABC Highway

Drivers travelling along the Adams section of the ABC Highway heading East in the vicinity of Deighton Griffith School can expect traffic delays. This is as the result of an accident at its junction with Vallery.

It appears as though four vehicles have collided at the intersection – three cars and one 4×4 truck.

The accident happened moments ago, just before 8pm.

Motorists heading West along the ABC Highway from Newton, who intended to turn right onto Vallery, will have to divert by travelling down to the Edwy Talma roundabout by Kendal/Kooyman and taking the third exit.

