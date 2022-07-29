Traffic Alert: Heavy Traffic caused by Rock Hall accident Loop Barbados

Traffic Alert: Heavy Traffic caused by Rock Hall accident

Vehicular accident in Rock Hall St Philip

Motorists travelling in the environs of Rock Hall, St Philip are warned of heavy traffic.

A two vehicular accident at the junction of Rock Hall and Oldbury, St Philip with a motor car and SUV has led to semi blockage.

The accident does not appear to be serious.

The heavy traffic is from Rock Hall along the Grantley Adams International Airport to the ABC Highway and along the Old Airport Road.

Persons travelling towards Charnocks will need to divert onto St Patrick’s, Christ Church.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution

