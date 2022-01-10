Traffic Alert: Car goes up in flames, shell partially blocking lane | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Traffic Alert: Car goes up in flames, shell partially blocking lane | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Traffic Alert: Car goes up in flames, shell partially blocking lane

Cummins outlines community tourism and aviation hub on cards

Electronic Vehicle Registration Project touches 3 more sites

AT A GLANCE: 15 BLP promises in manifesto 2022

APP reschedules candidates launch for January 11

BLP manifesto promises 52 weeks of entertainment, not just Crop Over

Vaccination schedule for January 10 to 16

#Old Year’s Throwback: Skinny Fabulous and Lil Rick usher in 2022

Barbados does not accept rapid antigen tests for entry, only PCR

Man succumbs to COVID-19

Monday Jan 10

24?C

Vehicular Fire along Adams section of ABC Highway on January 9

One car was completely destroyed by fire just after midnight yesterday, January 9, 2022.

The vehicular fire occurred in the Coverley area before Charnocks along the Adams section of the ABC Highway.

The time of the call to the Barbados Fire Service was 12:09 am. The response was three fire officers under the command of Leading Fire Officer Terrel Clarke on water tender 8 from Worthing Fire station.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists heading east towards the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) are being urged to approach the area with caution as the shell of the burnt car is partially blocking the left lane. Drivers have to swerve into the oncoming traffic to continue along safely.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

Traffic Alert: Car goes up in flames, shell partially blocking lane

Elections

Cummins outlines community tourism and aviation hub on cards

Community

Electronic Vehicle Registration Project touches 3 more sites

More From

Elections

BLP leader warns Bajans against voting for an opposition

Mottley: Can we do it again? Yes, we can. Shall we do it again? It depends on the electorate

Coronavirus

Barbados does not accept rapid antigen tests for entry, only PCR

See also

Travellers urged to familiarise themselves with new travel protocols

Community

Electronic Vehicle Registration Project touches 3 more sites

Drivers advised to expect delays and urged to comply with directions

Caribbean News

Bajan-American nominated for NYC Corporation Counsel position

She will be the first Caribbean-born woman to serve as Corporation Counsel in New York City’s history

Elections

DLP hopeful Dawn-Marie Armstrong apologises for remarks

Hours after her controversial remarks at the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) campaign launch at Checker Hall, St Lucy, candidate Dawn-Marie Armstrong has issued an apology. Armstrong received p

Coronavirus

MOH now requires patrons to pay for PCR tests to attend events

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises that as part of the measured re-opening of the entertainment sector, patrons of private events who need to be tested for COVID-19 are expected to pay a