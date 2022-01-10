Traffic Alert: Car goes up in flames, shell partially blocking lane | Loop Barbados

One car was completely destroyed by fire just after midnight yesterday, January 9, 2022.

The vehicular fire occurred in the Coverley area before Charnocks along the Adams section of the ABC Highway.

The time of the call to the Barbados Fire Service was 12:09 am. The response was three fire officers under the command of Leading Fire Officer Terrel Clarke on water tender 8 from Worthing Fire station.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists heading east towards the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) are being urged to approach the area with caution as the shell of the burnt car is partially blocking the left lane. Drivers have to swerve into the oncoming traffic to continue along safely.