Drivers using Kew Road, St Michael must proceed along the roadway with caution as a two-vehiclar accident has occurred.

Involved are a Toyota sedan and Suzuki Swift. The sedan has flipped on its top.

The two cars have the road partially blocked unless the skilled driver can maneuver between.

Accident in Kew Road

Police and insurance representatives were not on the scene as of 5:45 pm.

Kew Road is in the Bank Hall area between Spooner’s Hill and Bank Hall Main Road.