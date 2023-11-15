Traffic Alert: Car flips along Upper Collymore Rock Loop Barbados

The Barbados Fire Service has responded to an accident with possible injuries a stone’s throw away from the Pine East-West location of the Bridgetown Fire Station.

The accident which has left a Toyota car flipped upside-down in the area of Enflied House, Upper Collymore Rock, St Michael. The accident is on the section between Aeropost and the head office for Guardian General Insurance. The left lane, heading in the direction of Bridgetown, is completely blocked.

From the fire station, Sub-officer Nicholls and three fire officers along with one rescue tender are on the scene.

The accident was reported around 1:30 pm to the station.