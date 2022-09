Motorists are warned of an accident at Everton Weekes Roundabout involving a drinks truck carrying bottled drinks and another vehicle.

Strands of glass and cases are thrown across the lane exiting Everton Weekes roundabout towards the D’arcy Scott Roundabout.

Heavy bumper to bumper traffic from Everton Weekes to Clyde Walcott Roundabout.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.