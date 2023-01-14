Traffic Alert – Accident responds to Collymore Rock collision Loop Barbados

Motorists traveling along Collymore Rock, St Michael, in the area of Flagstaff and Wildey should expect delays.

A collision, which occurred around 1:30 pm according to reports to Loop News, has left the road partially impassable.

Drivers can divert along Villa Road or Pine-East West Boulevard if they are traveling out of Bridgetown towards Wildey, and those traveling towards town can either take Fordes Road Clapham or from Wildey go up B.E.T Hill and travel through the Pine Basin to avoid the accident until the insurance and police investigations are completed and the vehicles moved.

An ambulance is on the scene.

Collymore rock swift accident

Earlier today, the island recorded its second road fatality for 2023. The pedestrian was struck and died at the scene along Newbury Road in St George.