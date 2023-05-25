Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow Loop Barbados

Police are at the scene of a collision at the junction of Pine Hill and Philip Drive, St Michael.

The accident does not appear to be serious, however, it is cause major traffic buildup in all directions radiating from the involved cars.

Traffic along Pine Hill is reduced to one lane as each side takes chances getting by.

Traffic proceeding from Pine Gardens is flowing slowly if the drivers are heading down Pine Hill towards State House, however to turn right they must maneuver around one car involved in the collision.

If you can avoid Pine Hill, that would be advisable at this time.