Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow

Deacon Rock begs parents, teachers – Discipline children with love

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Do not dump garbage in the drains! Residents warned

Wright start for 2023

Barbados Royals confirms retained players

West Indies cricket player charged with match-fixing

Bajan-Guyanese Rihanna sad about 19 lives lost in dorm fire

Travel Tuesday: 5 Drinks to try in Barbados

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

Thursday May 25

28?C
Barbados News

The crash is at the end of Philip Drive

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police are at the scene of a collision at the junction of Pine Hill and Philip Drive, St Michael.

The accident does not appear to be serious, however, it is cause major traffic buildup in all directions radiating from the involved cars.

Traffic along Pine Hill is reduced to one lane as each side takes chances getting by.

Traffic proceeding from Pine Gardens is flowing slowly if the drivers are heading down Pine Hill towards State House, however to turn right they must maneuver around one car involved in the collision.

If you can avoid Pine Hill, that would be advisable at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Traffic Alert: Accident on Pine Hill disrupting traffic flow

Caribbean News

Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean Sea

Sport

Real Madrid players wear Vin?cius’ jersey before Spanish league game

More From

Entertainment

Music legend Tina Turner dies at 83

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and survived her horrifying marriage to

Community

See also

Deacon Rock begs parents, teachers – Discipline children with love

“All children are a gift from a God”

Sport

West Indies cricket player charged with match-fixing

Devon Thomas has 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges

Barbados News

Do not dump garbage in the drains! Residents warned

Illegal dumping in drain network can lead to flooding

Caribbean News

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

The Caribbean was well represented at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom where Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago were each awarded

Sport

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Barbados men and women’s senior football team will have a hectic schedule to close out the year in their respective Concacaf competitions