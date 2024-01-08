Traffic Alert: Accident along Ronald Mapp Highway Loop Barbados

Motorists travelling South-bound along the Ronald Mapp Highway towards the D’Arcy Scott roundabout in Warrens should expect delays as a result of a minor accident.

The fender-bumper has left the single lane coming down the hill from Welches, St Thomas, towards Warrens Terrace blocked.

Traffic is building in the two lanes from Redmans Village through the roundabout at Welches.

Drivers travelling North from Warrens should also exercise caution and patience as persons heading South seek to maneuver around the accident.