Traffic Advisory: Roads closed for Remembrance Day Service and Parade Loop Barbados

There will be a number of road closures and no parking areas in Bridgetown on Sunday, November 12, between 6 am and 10 am due to the Remembrance Day Service and Parade in National Heroes Square.

The roads that will be closed to all vehicular traffic are: Trafalgar Street; Rickett Street; High Street; Wharf Road; and Broad Street from its junction with Prince William Henry Street to its junction with High Street.

Vehicular traffic will be allowed to travel from Fairchild Street onto the Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge; and only public service vehicles will be allowed on

St Michael Row from its junction with Crumpton Street to its junction with Bridge Street and Marhill Street.

No person will be allowed to park along Belmont Road; Constitution Road; Martindales Road; St. Michael Row; Bridge Street; Trafalgar Street; Magazine Lane; Palmetto Street; Marhill Street; High Street, and Rickett Street.

All drivers, riders of vehicles, pedestrians and riders or leaders of animals using any of these roads must exercise caution and comply with any order given by a member of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) in uniform.

Any person who contravenes these rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of The Barbados Police Service in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to imprisonment for a term of three months.

These rules do not apply to vehicles used by TBPS, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service, or any emergency vehicle.