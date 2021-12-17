Traced: Missing 12-year-old found | Loop Barbados

[Update: 1:20 pm]

Lawmen report that Michael Lorenzo Bellamy has been traced.

Police spokesman, Rodney Inniss stated “he is safe and as is currently at the District C Police Station”.

Inniss also thanked the public for their quick response to the missing bulletin.

“We express our sincerest thanks to all media personnel and the general public for their prompt assistance in this matter.”

[Original story: Thursday, December 16 at 11:30 am]

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

He is 12-year-old Michael Lorenzo Bellamy of Haynes Hill, St John. He is a second form student of Lodge School.

Bellamy is four feet nine inches, slim built, with dark complexion. On Wednesday, December 15, he left the residence of his mother, Diane Bellamy, of the same address, between 5:30 pm and 6 pm.

Twelve-year-old Michael Bellamy.

He was last seen wearing a long blue pants, multi-coloured shirt and was carrying a blue Haschell backpack.

Anyone who may know of Bellamy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200/8201, Police Emergency at 211 or any police station.