Tourists in Jamaica attacked, tied up | Loop Barbados

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary have charged a man in connection with the robbery of two foreign nationals at a hotel in Kingston on February 24.

One of the alleged attackers has been identified as 44-year-old Wayne Campbell.

Reports are that the tourists met the men on an app and invited them to the hotel.

Once there, the men tied up the foreigners and robbed them of their belongings before escaping.

A search was launched for the attackers and the alleged get-away car was spotted the next day, entering the compound of the Half-Way-Tree Police Station when officers swooped in and accosted Campbell and another man.

Investigations are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: The country of origin for the tourists was not revealed in the report.