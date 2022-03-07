Tourists in Jamaica attacked, tied up | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tourists in Jamaica attacked, tied up | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

23 minors test positive in last batch of COVID tests

Local COVID death total stands at 322

UWI Council rejects recommendation for tuition fees to double

BWA warns of water outages in parts of Christ Church on Tuesday

Cruise promoters demand transparency with COVID-19 protocols

Tourists in Jamaica attacked, tied up

Jamaican gets over 14 years in US for money laundering in drug ring

Gas prices rise to over $4

Two more COVID-related deaths

No injuries during Lucky Games Arcade robbery

Monday Mar 07

24?C
Caribbean News

Suspect held entering police station

Loop News

13 hrs ago

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary have charged a man in connection with the robbery of two foreign nationals at a hotel in Kingston on February 24.

One of the alleged attackers has been identified as 44-year-old Wayne Campbell.

Reports are that the tourists met the men on an app and invited them to the hotel.

Once there, the men tied up the foreigners and robbed them of their belongings before escaping.

A search was launched for the attackers and the alleged get-away car was spotted the next day, entering the compound of the Half-Way-Tree Police Station when officers swooped in and accosted Campbell and another man.

Investigations are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: The country of origin for the tourists was not revealed in the report.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

23 minors test positive in last batch of COVID tests

Barbados News

Local COVID death total stands at 322

Caribbean News

UWI Council rejects recommendation for tuition fees to double

More From

Entertainment

You wanna bamba? Viral song puts Ghanaian producer on the map

Exclusive Loop Interview where Nektunez shares he would with Caribbean artistes or producers

World News

See also

Oil prices jump, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

Oil prices jumped and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
Brent crude oil briefly surged above $130

Community

Cruise promoters demand transparency with COVID-19 protocols

Promoters argue that protocols inconsistent

Barbados News

Gas prices rise to over $4

Barbadian consumers will be paying more for petroleum products effective midnight Sunday, March 6.
The expected increase in the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petro

Community

Bloody domestic dispute leaves one with serious injuries

Involved were a man and woman and both were seen at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Community

BWA warns of water outages in parts of Christ Church on Tuesday

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some Christ Church districts that it will be replacing two mains between Ocean Spray Drive to Inch Marlow, Christ Church on Tuesday, March 8th between