Tourist's body found floating near Port St Charles Marina

Tourist’s body found floating near Port St Charles Marina Loop Barbados
Investigations are ongoing

August 22, 2023

Police at the District E Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Tanzanian visitor.

She is 42-year-old Dr Redempta Assenga Thoroughgood who resided at Green Oxted, Surrey, United Kingdom and was staying at Port St Charles Marina, Heywoods, St Peter.

Around 3:45 pm, Thoroughgood was discovered by persons sitting at a nearby bar who raised the alarm that a body was floating in the water, face down. A family member identified the body.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

