Tourist who arrived in UK from Jamaica tests positive for omicron | Loop Barbados

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that a traveller from Jamaica has tested positive for the new omicron variant of COVID-19 on arrival in the United Kingdom.

The disclosure was made by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton at Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 Conversations that is now underway.

“We have been advised through the United Kingdom’s international health regulation system that a traveller from Jamaica has returned a positive test result for COVID-19, and the genome sequences have confirmed the omicron as the variant for this particular result,” Tufton said.

“This is a traveller who came here on a short stay in one of our resort facilities and went back, and was confirmed for COVID, and confirmed for the omicron variant,” he added.

Several factors, Tufton said, which can be drawn from the positive omicron case, is that individuals may have been infected by the tourist before leaving the island.

Additionally, based on the development, the minister said it is likely that the variant is within the population.

He noted, too, that based on tests done in the last 24 hours, there are more positive COVID-19 cases.

Much remains unknown about the omicron coronavirus variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

The pronouncement of the likelihood of the presence of the variant comes as the Government continues its preparation for the expected fourth wave of the coronavirus, which is expected to hit the island in January.

Jamaica recorded 38 new COVID-19 infectious and confirmed one death over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon.