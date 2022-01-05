Tourist thankful after Sandals worker saves her from drowning | Loop Barbados

A Sandals Regency La Toc employee in St Lucia is being hailed a hero after saving a guest from drowning.

On December 26 at about 1 am, Raysi-sha Melius, duty manager at Sandals La Toc in St Lucia, received a call from one of the guards on the beach indicating that there was a female guest in the water, in distress.

“When I got to the beach the lady was onshore, but by the time I got to her the current had pulled her in,” Melius recounted.

“The current brought [took] her so far out that I couldn’t even see her face. I decided to jump in, and the water was reaching me up to my waist. There was a lot of screaming in the time it took me to pull her out,” Melius said.

Melius says she feels good that she was able to save a life, and that she’s still overwhelmed and emotional about the whole ordeal.

The survivor, Tiffany Moritz, a visitor from Nevada in the US, told Loop News that she’s a very strong swimmer and that when she went in, about waist deep, she thought she would be okay.

“I kept screaming for help and Raysi-sha is the one who saved my life. I would’ve definitely died had it not been for her,” Moritz said while adding that she’s grateful to be alive. “It gave me a new respect for the ocean as well.”

Moritz said she should’ve been more careful and that she considers Melius her sister. Moritz said she’ll certainly return to St Lucia in the future.

Meanwhile, Sandals La Toc offered its gratitude to Benjamin Honore, the guard on duty, Security Supervisor Samuel Clement and Melius, who offered assistance in the rescue mission.