Tourist dies in Jamaica after trying to drink 21 cocktails Loop Barbados

In May 2022, a British tourist, identified as Timothy ‘Timmy’ Southern, reportedly died after attempting a drinking challenge at a hotel in Jamaica.

Southern attempted to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu at a hotel pool bar in St Ann, a Staffordshire inquest heard, according to UK media.

The 53-year-old, a resident of Lichfield, Staffordshire, in the UK, was on holiday with his sister, children, and other relatives when tragedy struck; he’d drank 12 of the 21 cocktails when he went to his room.

He was discovered by family members, who reportedly alerted hotel staff when they realised he was ill.

He reportedly died of “acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption”, a Jamaican pathologist is said to have found.

Staffordshire area coroner Emma Serrano determined that death was due to alcohol, UK media said.

A Gofundme account established a year ago to raise funds for the return of his body to the UK raised nearly ?10,000.

The fundraiser was started after the family discovered the holiday insurance Southern thought he had through his bank did not cover him. There are also claims that enough wasn’t done at the hotel to help Southern’s case, according to testimony given at the inquest.

A family statement on Gofundme read: “As you’re all probably aware; unfortunately our dad, Timmy Southern passed away whilst on holiday in Jamaica…”

“… We have found out that he’s not covered by his bank (as he had originally thought). This leaves us with an impossibly large amount of money to find to bring him home and pay for his funeral.”

“We’re hoping by doing this we could try to raise as much money as we can to get him home so that we, as a family, get to say our goodbyes. Anything that is left over from the funds we raise will go to the MIND charity.”

The MIND Charity provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem through campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.