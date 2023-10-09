Tourism star, retired Principal Bernice Critchlow-Earle was loved Loop Barbados

Though petite in stature and quiet in voice, Bernice Critchlow-Earle has left huge shoes to fill in tourism and education, as well as a loud, lasting legacy.

The tourism stalwart and former head of the Barbados Community College (BCC) Hospitality Institute, Hotel PomMarine, now Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute (JNHHI) died of September 9, 2023. She was age 73.

She was a biological mother of one daughter, and grandmother of one grand-daughter, but mothered many throughout her career as an educator, while mentoring many in the tourism industry. Her obituary reads, “She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Critchlow-Earle joined the BCC family in April 1981 as an instructor. In 1982 she was appointed and became the first Director of the then Division of Hospitality Studies, which later became the Hospitality Institute, and she held this position until her retirement in June 2016.??

She had a Master’s of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management, from the International Management Centres Association UK and Revans University, Colorado; a Diploma in Culinary Arts from South East London Polytechnic; and a Diploma in teaching from the University of London.

She worked in the tourism industry for close to half a century in the fields of Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Tourism Education, and training. She also added author to her extensive list of accomplishments, having produced manuals in Bread Making, Cake, and Pastry Making for the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).???

The Callender’s Court, Christ Church resident was also the former Chairperson of the Caribbean Tourism Education Alliance. She received public recognition for her outstanding contribution to the industry, both locally and regionally. In 1999 she received the Tony Mack Award from the Caribbean Hotel Association for her contribution to Regional Tourism Development. In November 2006, she was awarded the Silver Crown of Merit for her contribution to the development of tourism and education in Barbados and in 2016, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hospitality and Tourism Development by the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) on two occasions.

A celebration and thanksgiving service will be held on Thursday, October 12, at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens at 10am.