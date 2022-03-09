Tourism sector to eyeing source markets beyond Europe | Loop Barbados

Barbados is looking for source markets beyond Europe as tensions escalate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins reiterated the need to diversify to tourism stakeholders today during the first quarterly general meeting of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA).

“I know there is concern about what is happening in Europe. If COVID has taught us anything, we don’t have any control over some of the things that are happening in our industry, but what we do have control over is our response to those things and to put litigation strategies in place,” Cummins remarked during the virtual meeting.

She stressed that stakeholders must diversify their marketing of the Barbados product to outside the United Kingdom and Europe.

Cummins stated that the Ministry of Tourism has taken steps to initiate this move, most recently targeting the Middle East. She revealed that Government is preparing to sign an air services agreement with Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Government is currently reviewing an agreement with the United Arab Emirates and starting talks for Emirates Airlines.

The Ministry is also targeting Africa and Latin America. She detailed that Government was planning to “open up talks” with Ethiopia and Kenya and talks have commenced with Argentina.

“We are looking to open up talks with Ethiopian airlines as well to see how we can expand on the African continent. And we have opened talk with Kenyan Airways already and that is meant now to provide routes that we are proposing – Nairobi, Accra, Ruiru town and into the US and backwards.”

Referring to the North American market, specifically the United States, the Tourism Minister said it was “a source of concern”. She highlighted that the Barbados product did not have a strong presence in the US market.

“The US market only accounts for about 20.6 per cent of our January arrivals alone, [and] that was in high season. So, if we can expand the values of the US market and increase that volume from 20 per cent and we set a projection target of at least a minimum of 40 per cent in the next year, then that gives us a buffer in terms of the diversification of markets,” she indicated.

Emphasizing on the need to increase Barbados’ competitiveness, Cummins told stakeholders that they must show why Barbados should be the first choice for travellers.

“People have asked me, ‘Are we getting back a route out of Fort Lauderdale?’ And when I speak with JetBlue…what JetBlue says to me is it is less expensive for a person who is coming from the Fort Lauderdale area, which is the majority of traffic coming on that route, to travel to northern Caribbean destinations as it is to travel to a southern Caribbean destination.

“They are getting much of the same experience from the north for a fraction of the cost without coming all the way down to the deep south of the Caribbean . . . so we have to make it very clear what our Barbados value proposition is. What makes a person whose first choice is Barbados want to make that trip over…the north of the Caribbean?”

She disclosed that former tourism minister and present Barbados ambassador to the United States, Noel Lynch will be working with the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc (BTMI) New York office to facilitate the push.

Cummins expressed that she believes that among US travellers, there are people from the “black affluent professional class looking to spread their wings in Barbados”.

She also revealed that Government was pushing to have routes from Francophone Canada, particularly Quebec.