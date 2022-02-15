Tourism officials call for urgent review of the entry protocols again | Loop Barbados

Now that government and health officials are relaxing protocols, dropping the curfew and reopening more business avenues, tourism officials are renewing their call for more eases at the borders for tourists.

In a hope to be more competitive in the market as travel resumes and persons choose global destinations, Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin says, “We in the wider association hope that this augurs well for our continued call for an urgent review of the entry protocols…

“Almost all of our guests are entering the island tested, vaccinated and, in many cases, boosted and so we are again requesting that our entry protocols be reviewed to make them more current and fit for purpose and to allow our sector to be more competitive as this pandemic evolves.”

However, she said that also at the layperson level, work needs to be done to combat fear that the BHTA deems unwarranted.

“We are very cognizant of the strongly held belief by Barbadians that the tourists bring in COVID; however, we need to ensure that Barbadians are aware that is not supported by the current statistics we have received.”

And to further emphasise the point that locals need to embrace the tourists and nationals returning home for visits, and health officials need to follow the Science demonstrated in other countries, Coppin in a press release urged:

“[The] stats point to lower positivity rates in our source markets, which, when coupled with their higher levels of vaccination, mean that we are at a decreased risk from our visitors. We are also signalling that many of our competitive destinations have put in place simplified, updated entry protocols. These protocols include more recent testing using rapid antigen tests and these destinations have not had any commensurate increase in caseloads as an outcome of this decision.”