Tough times ahead warns IMF managing director | Loop Barbados

With inflation ascending worldwide, citizens have been cautioned to tighten their belts.

Managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva warned that tough times are ahead as the cost of living increases but wage growth lags behind.

“At this point, at the IMF, we are projecting downward revisions for growth prospects. They will come in about a month. We are not yet projecting a global recession for this year. There is a higher risk for next year should inflation be more persistent.

“I just want to say very clearly that these are tough times, this year and next year,” insisted the IMF chief during a press conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Jamaica’s Minister of Finance and Public Affairs, Nigel Clarke.

Georgieva asserted that the world was in a state of “uncertainty” due to the pandemic, shipping disruptions and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. She contended that in this financial environment, central banks must take decisive action, given the risk of contraction of economic activity.

“Central banks in this environment must act decisively. Why? Because if they don’t and inflation continues to go up and then…inflation expectations de-anchor, then investors cannot project what to do. They don’t know when the prices are going to end.

“Consumers are likely going to spend more today and they are faced with shrinking incomes and that is really bad for growth and it is a risk to financial stability. I am confident that we will see inflation over time being put under control but the more of this is being done, the tougher it is to service that,” she indicated.

The IMF managing director noted that tourism-dependent economies like Barbados cannot escape the wrath of the economic contractions.

“You in tourism-dependent economies are likely to see this impacting disposable income. You might benefit from another trent which is that finally people can travel and what we see around us is that people are so keen, so desperate to travel that you might see in the next month this trent going up. But it is wise to monitor how this global situation evolves.”

Georgieva advised countries to their capacity during these turbulent times and to seek assistance.

“My message is to strengthen your capacity in these tough times and if the IMF can be part of it, we are here for you,” said the IMF managing director.