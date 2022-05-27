Toronto Police shot and killed a man carrying a firearm near three schools, police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Toronto Police fatally shot a man who was seen carrying a firearm near three schools in the Scarborough area Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a man carrying a firearm and “there was an interaction” between officers and the man, according to the Special Investigations Unit in the Canadian province of Ontario. At some point during the interaction, two officers shot at the suspect, hitting him at least once, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least four schools in the area were under lockdown Thursday as authorities tried to determine the extent of the threat, according to a series of tweets from the Toronto District School Board.

“We certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic this must have been for staff, students and parents given the two recent events that have happened in the United States,” said Toronto Police Chief James Ramer at a news briefing after the incident, referencing the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings.

