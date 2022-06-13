Top priority: Enabling vulnerable groups amid food security concerns | Loop Barbados

Efforts are underway to help 1, 000 of the country’s most vulnerable families amid rising food prices and cost of living.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley underscored that food security was one of the Government’s top priorities coming out of the IX Summit of the Americas held in California, United States.

Speaking to the media at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Mottley disclosed that US President Biden has committed to working with CARICOM on establishing three high-level committees targeting food security, energy security and finance.

Mottley warned citizens to brace themselves as things are going to get “a little worse” in terms of access to food.

“We are going through a rough [period] and I just need everybody in the country to recognise that it is going to require a change of behaviour and we are not in this world alone.”

“The Government cannot shield you from the full impact of a world that has gone mad. It is going to be a little worse going forward in terms of access to food. Ukraine has the grain. From the last crop, Ukraine’s next crop is going to be 20 to 30 per cent less because of the war. So, don’t believe that the consequences of that war are going to be only now, it is going to have a long shadow, largely because of the loss of production,” she cautioned.

While referring to Government’s plans to improve access to food by partnering with Guyana, Prime Minister Mottley disclosed Government was working on social care initiatives to help cushion the financial blow on the country’s most vulnerable groups.

She disclosed that Minister of Community Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey will be meeting with the social partnership on Monday, June 13 to initiatives targeting vulnerable groups.

A suggestion has been made to match families, whereby a household will offer their assistance to a less fortunate family.

“We need to make sure that we can do basic vetting of families to make sure that we are not exposing anybody to anybody. We are conscious of the social implosion that comes from people not being able to sustain themselves. God knows as a woman, the last thing I want out there is for women and young girls to be exploited simply to be able to support their families and have access to food in this country. Government cannot do it alone, but between families, other families and churches, and when we get through the first 1, 000 people let us go for the next 1, 000,” she stated.

The Barbadian Prime Minister revealed Government has sought the assistance of former Ministers of Social Care to help strategise and formulate a plan to tackle this crisis. However, she shared that former ministers Steve Blackett and Patrick Todds who are from the opposing Democratic Labour Party refused to attend.

“This must be a national effort. There is no politics when people ain’t eating in this country. There is no politics in making sure that people are not exploited because they don’t have access,” she insisted.