Top performers’ teachers overjoyed but not surprised Loop Barbados

The teachers who stand proudly behind this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination’s top performing girl and boy were “surprised but not surprised” with their results.

Loop delivered the news unknowingly to the principal and teacher of Renelle Best over at St Gabriel’s Primary School. But it was a joy to watch as J4 teacher Susanna Gall held her chest and congratulated her student saying that she deserves it.

Moving her hand between her chest and her mask as she seemingly fought to catch her breath with not only the fact that Renelle got a raw score of 100 in both Mathematics and English, it was a fresh set of breathlessness when she processed that Renelle is the overall top student on the island for this year’s sitting.

Gall said:

“The words are…not coming. I am indeed speechless in a positive way.

“I am extremely happy for her cause she has consistently worked at that excellent peak… So I’m excited but still not surprised!”

Meanwhile, over in St George at St George Primary, a quiet and more composed Kathy-Ann Spencer said, “I’m so proud of him…I did not expect this, but I’m not surprised because he has been working consistently well throughout the two years that I taught him and I know that he was working well even before he came to me in Class 3. Sometimes we tend to forget the teachers who taught these children when they are younger but that preparation and that standard of excellence began from way down in Infants.”