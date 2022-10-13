Top Honor For USVI Governor

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 14, 2022: Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Albert Bryan Jr., is among 16 outstanding Black male leaders from the United States who will be saluted on October 14th in South Florida.

Bryan Jr. is among the 2020 ICABA Salutes Men Who Lead Awardees. The ICABA Salutes Men Who Lead Awards Luncheon and Leadership Summit is set for the Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center for Innovation at Nova Southeastern University-3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314from 11:30 am – 6:00 pm EST.

The other honorees are from diverse professions and include a college president, c-suite executives, and a leading private equity investor.

George Wm. Tinsley, Sr., President & CEO of Tinsley Family Concessions, is the awards luncheon keynote speaker. He is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, business and civic leader, and speaker.

Tinsley’s companies own and operate 60 restaurants with most locations in Miami, Tampa, and Louisville airports. He has been inducted into six different Hall of Fames for athletics and industry. On September 12, 2022, Onyx Magazine named Tinsley their Man of the Year.

The mission of the ICABA World Network is to assist its members in building relationships that power career, business, and lifestyle success. “The ICABA Men Who Lead honorees exemplify the accomplishments and aspirations of ICABA® members. We are proud to salute Black male leaders and provide the public a chance to meet, acknowledge, and engage them,” said Jerome Hutchinson, Jr., ICABA Founder and Chief Servant Officer.

ICABA will also establish an award in memory of John W. Ruffin, Jr. to recognize the legacy of excellence, professionalism, and philanthropy that marked his life and career. In the future, this signature award will be presented at future ICABA Salutes Men Who Lead Awards Luncheon and Leadership Summits to recognize a Black male leader who embodies the exemplary leadership legacy of John W. Ruffin, Jr.

The other 2022 awardees are:

Andre Boyd, Sr., -Chief Operating Officer, The Christ Hospital Health Network.

Andell K. Brown, Esq.– Founding Partner, Andell Brown & Associates Law Offices, P.L.

Dr. Alwyn Leiba– Dean, School of Health Sciences, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami.

Earnest DeLoach, Jr., Esq.– Vice President – Legal, Balfour Beatty Construction LLC.

Gale S. Nelson– President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami.

Gregory Adam Haile, J.D.– President, Broward College.

Kelvin Watson– Executive Director, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

Newton Sanon – President & CEO, OIC of South Florida.

Pete A. Kennedy– CEO, E.M.Y.L.L.

Richard Snow– VP. SBA National Franchise relationship Manager, WSFS Bank

Seabron A. Smith– Executive Director, Center for Technology, Enterprise, and Development, Inc.

Todd Billings– CEO, USDV Capital.

William “Bill” Diggs– Executive Director, Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust and,

Zaylin Yates– Founding Managing Director, Brevo Theatre.