Top CoP: Police out in their numbers at Crop Over events | Loop Barbados

Members of the Barbados Police Service will be out at all approved Crop Over events in their numbers to protect patrons.

Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce in speaking at a recent press conference on the current crime situation on island, said that he wants Barbadians to rest assure that the police are the job and the safety of all citizens, residents and visitors is a priority, especially as persons try to enjoy the sweetest summer festival.

He said:

“Persons must be willing to go about their places without that fear of being threatened, harmed or otherwise, whether it is firearm of whatever the violence is. But I can assure the public that we in the Barbados Police Service will be with them out in the field, moving to and fro, making sure that all areas, especially where these Crop Over events are being heard, whether it is music, dance, whatever it is, and where they are putting on performance-wise, our men and women will be in their numbers and making people feel safe and secure in that type of environments and situations.

“So that is what I can tell the public, yes, we are ready. our numbers are engaged. We are in that mode for giving that quality police service to all the members of the public.”

Over the weekend, at one event where there was a perceived threat, there was an extra heavy police presence on location, according to patrons.

And Boyce had stressed ahead of the fete, “People will be aware that we are in the area and focused over the Crop Over period and that is where we have [and will have] a very high active public movement here and there.”

Reiterating that , he urged that “the quality of life for persons in Barbados must be at its best. Persons must be allowed to move freely about communities doing their businesses, whether it is school, whether it is having a lime, football, wherever it is, persons must go unimpeded and real relaxing in their way of living, their mode of living about. So I can assure the Barbadian public that the officers in the Barbados Police Service will be looking after their welfare, their safety, their comfort. That is our remit, day and night, 24 hours per day, that is our intent in dealing with this firearm crime.”