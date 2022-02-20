Top 10 Rihanna songs Bajans listen to on D’Music | Loop Barbados

Rihanna may not have dropped any new tracks of her own since she gifted the world ‘Anti’ back in 2016, but that has not made her less popular on the D’Music app with her fellow Bajans.

And with today being the 34th birthday of the ‘Clapback Queen’ and mother-to-be, we thought we would look at the numbers and see what Barbadians like best.

According to the statistics for Barbados, Bajans are still listening to Rih Rih like she created these bangers yesterday.

Here are the Top 10 tracks by Rihanna on D’Music (Barbados):

1. Needed Me

2. Hate That I Love You

3. What Now

4. Talk That Talk

5. Hard

6. S&M

7. Take A Bow

8. Work

9. Diamonds

10. B*tch Better Have My Money

Did your favourite Rih Rih track made the top 10? If not, go on D’Music and give it some more listens to boost its ranking!