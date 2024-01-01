Top 10 Community News stories of 2023 – Tragedy, Triumph, Tests Loop Barbados

In 2023, the Bajan community was rocked by news of unnatural, untimely deaths, near-death experiences, missing notices and extreme joy.

Here are the Top 10 stories on Loop Community from January 1 to December 31, 2023:

[Original story: 6:19 pm, May 16, 2023]

A Barbadian travel nurse who resides in the United States is now fighting for his life after being shot in what is being described as a senseless act of violence.

Bradley Inniss is a 37-year-old psychiatric nurse.

[Update: Nov 5, 2023]

Bradley is recovering well. The travel nurse celebrated another birthday in November and said “I am a walking testimony of God’s grace and mercy. Today I celebrate 38 years of life and I could not be more grateful.”

Attorney-at-law Michael Lashley KC had 99 reasons to smile and it was not because he had won a most challenging case.

Brent Lashley, his son, became one of the few children who secured 99 in Mathematics in the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

This had the trio – of son, father and mum Charlene Gooding, smiling and grinning from ear to ear. As his mother kept repeating in disbelief, “The Maths score though”, “99 in Maths”, his dad asked the quiet Brent, “Are you happy?” To which he replied, “This is what I wanted!”

Siggy Cragwell is the epitome of a committed, dedicated worker.

In April, despite living in the UK for majority of his life, Siggy’s accent told every Bajan at home and abroad that he was one of theirs. Cragwell migrated to the United Kingdom from Barbados and worked on the railways for 61 years after coming to the UK as part of the Windrush generation in 1962.

He came into the public light when he shared his fond memories on the new BBC Teach education series ‘Then and Now‘ on the BBC History Key Stage 1 website.

After almost losing his oldest daughter to a hit-and-run accident, Omar ‘Marzville’ McQuilkin was counting the blessings that are his children more heavily this year.

Beaming and gushing over his children and his gifts, we asked Marzville what’s his favourite thing about being a dad, to which he said:

“It made me a get-up-and-make-things-happen person; don’t wait on anybody for a handout, kick down doors if I have to.”

When police identified the 16-year-old victim, who was fatally stabbed in an altercation in Sunset Crest on the sidelines of the 2023 Holetown Festival, the Alexandra School student was named as Jamali Morgan.

This news sent such shockwaves through students and staff that counsellors had to be called in to the school by the Ministry of Education and teaching was paused.

But for Jamali’s mum, Paula, no counselling session or few days of pause could heal her hurt. At his thanksgiving service she said, “He was my sweetest most humble child. I loved him. I experienced all of what Jamali was going through, I cried and I cried….

I sat at the bus stop trying to get to work…I felt every pain Jamali felt. I knew my son was going, I was trying to get him back, I was weak. My neighbour, my landlady will tell you I couldn’t even move my hands.”

Two parents on two sides of the caution tape cordoning them off from their 22-year-old son’s body was the scene in St George on Sunday, June 25. When a father was to celebrating his own birthday, he was at the scene of a road fatality waiting to say goodbye to his son, Jalani Bailey, who was the driver and sole occupant in the badly damaged car. All 49-year-old Edwin could muster up as he waited for due process to be concluded was “I just want to see him. There is nothing I can do. I can’t do nothing.”

This year, suicide, self harm and mental health were placed under the microscope as reported incidents deemed to be suicidal in nature pending investigation occurred at an alarming rate. One suicide is one too many.

The deceased was found at her St James home and she declared dead at the scene by a medical doctor. She was 54 years old.

As 2023 ends, Damien ‘Hypasounds’ Etienne said on Instagram, since learning of his brother’s death two months ago, he will never be the same.

His younger brother, 27-year-old Darrien alias Jigga was killed in a shooting not too far from his St James home. He was murdered on October 11, 2023.

He had not too long left his home, said his grieving mother.

The 25-year-old, Ramario Baggio Roach of Greenidges, St Lucy, was shot whilst along the K.N.R Husbands Highway, Speightstown, St Peter on May 12 in broad daylight around 4:08pm.

Barbadians were calling for heads to roll as it pertained to the harbouring of these two minors who were reported missing by their respective families.

The pair were reported missing April 11 and April 13.

Many persons from the time the video their ‘Live video’ surfaced, shifted their blame and focus off the girls to the home where they are staying, calling for the owner and person or persons harbouring them to feel the full extent of the law. Concerned citizens were analysing the video, asking if no one recognises the home from the background of the video to assist police in their search. Police issued a stern warning as well. Subsequently, through a tip, police were able to go to the residence and apprehend the duo who were known to the Child Care Board.