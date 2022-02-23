Too early! Parents want MOE to revisit school hours | Loop Barbados

·8 min read
Too early! Parents want MOE to revisit school hours
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Some St Martin’s Mangrove Primary parents take issue with 1:45 pm pick-up time

rosemary.forde

Students at the St Martin’s Mangrove Primary stand three-feet apart as they await instructions from their teachers before entering the classroom. Monday, February 21 marked the resumption of face-to-face classes islandwide across the education sector.

Some parents of students enrolled at the St Martin’s Mangrove Primary School are having mixed feelings following the resumption of face-to-face classes.

Parents who spoke to Loop News anonymously on Monday explained that they were pleased to have their children return to the school plant, but they believed classes were finishing too early.

One mother who had “mixed feelings” professed that during those few hours, it would be difficult for parents to go to work and return or run errands.

“For me, it’s more like a mixed feeling because of the time. So for Nursery and Reception, the time is too short because we drop them off for 8:45 am, well this morning it was at 9 am, and then we have to be back here for 1:45 pm. Most of us got jobs. And then, after you drop them off you might have an errand to run or go on off to work so it’s just really a mixed feeling but I am glad they are back out. I just hope that we don’t have any more outbreaks or anything like that. Those are my only concerns but otherwise from that it’s good.”

Another mother who said she was pleased to have some sense of normalcy return, disclosed that due to her work schedule she was not sure how the 1:45 pm collection time will work in the long run.

“I’m very pleased about the children being back out to school. I’m glad the children will be able to experience some sense of normalcy again, however, my work schedule doesn’t align with the 1:45 pick up time and I don’t know how this will work for the long term.”

“A lot of hassle” was how another parent described his back-to-school experience. He explained that because parents have work during the day, it was an inconvenience to collect their children at the newly stipulated time.

“It’s a lot of stress for me because it is harder than when the children were home [or] when it was online and for a lot of other parents too because there are a lot of parents who have to work and everything, so it’s just a lot of hassle.”

“This is my opinion, the children need school but I don’t think it should have been as yet. I just feel it is too much of a rush and I just have a strong feeling that school will have to be closed back. It’s too much of a rush so everybody will not be fully ready.”

Another father who agreed that the resumption of classes was much needed, rallied for classes to finish at the customary 3 pm.

“I think children need the face-to-face so that they will get a better understanding of what is going on at school but I got a little issue with the timing. As I was telling somebody, if you live far and have to drop off your child and then you have to go all the way back, you may have to stay somewhere close in order to get back to your child.”

“Then if you don’t have nobody at all to help, then you will be struggling with work and trying to manage to pick up your child. I think the time should be pushed back to the regular time,” he added.

